Dragonchain (DRGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,436.00

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $57,436.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,657.46 or 0.31943606 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012476 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
