Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also

