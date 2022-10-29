Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $1.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 1,253,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -225.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

