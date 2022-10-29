Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,641 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

