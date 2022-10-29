DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.6 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
DSDVF traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $249.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.24.
About DSV A/S
