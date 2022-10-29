DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,419.75.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $122.78.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

