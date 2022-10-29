DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 57.5% in October

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DTE Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DTE traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

