Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $63.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty Price Performance

Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after buying an additional 1,308,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after buying an additional 1,887,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 214.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,682,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,126,000 after buying an additional 5,238,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,305,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after buying an additional 258,278 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,230,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.