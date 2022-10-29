Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

