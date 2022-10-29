DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Trimmed by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 3.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

