DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $141.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 292.71%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DURECT

Institutional Trading of DURECT

In other DURECT news, Director Gail J. Maderis bought 70,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $79,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Articles

