Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.