Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 508401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

