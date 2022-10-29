Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

WAVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

