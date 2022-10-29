Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $206.99 million and approximately $45.12 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,238,580,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,958,268 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

