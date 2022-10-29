Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $206.98 million and approximately $45.63 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,238,580,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,958,268 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

