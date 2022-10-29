Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

