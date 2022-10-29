Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. 10,812,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.