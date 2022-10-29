Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. 6,388,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.