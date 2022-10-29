Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 143.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

C traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $46.13. 13,457,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,568,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $70.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

