Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

