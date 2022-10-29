Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 632,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $9,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 266,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 259,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

