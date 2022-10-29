Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,667 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shell by 6.6% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 17.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 212,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,291. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

