Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CEM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

