Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

