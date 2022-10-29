Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 1,040,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.