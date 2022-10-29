Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,074 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,695,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,961,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

