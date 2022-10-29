Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.46.

NYSE:EW traded down $15.43 on Friday, hitting $70.87. 18,719,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

