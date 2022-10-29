Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $15.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,719,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

