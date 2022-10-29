Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 17.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $15.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,719,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

