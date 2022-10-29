EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Enovix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,158,225. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

