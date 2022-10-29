EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $266,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

