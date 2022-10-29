EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $266,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.