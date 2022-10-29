EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $518,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,109,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after buying an additional 88,565 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Shares of CRWD opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

