EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,915 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $8,036,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $15,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE:GXO opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

