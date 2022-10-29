EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

