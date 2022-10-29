EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,796,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.