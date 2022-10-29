Eight Capital Trims Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Target Price to C$3.90

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Discovery Silver Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$366.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.65 and a quick ratio of 25.51.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Discovery Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

