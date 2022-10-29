El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELPQF remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

