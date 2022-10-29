Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $172,196.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00006380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

