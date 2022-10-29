Electroneum 1-Day Volume Tops $122,978.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.70 million and $122,978.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,673,711 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

