Electroneum 1-Day Volume Tops $122,978.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.70 million and $122,978.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018977 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000170 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,673,711 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
