Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

