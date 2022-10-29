Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

