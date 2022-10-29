Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

