ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.80 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,781.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003487 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00044795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00256301 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32896103 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

