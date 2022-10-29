Elrond Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $57.18 or 0.00277263 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $35.16 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,618,961 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

