EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of EME stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $142.08. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.