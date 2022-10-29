Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

ESRT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

