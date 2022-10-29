Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Empiric Student Property Stock Performance
Shares of EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Empiric Student Property from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
