Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,698,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,894,000 after acquiring an additional 334,027 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

