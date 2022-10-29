ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENI. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ENI stock opened at €13.07 ($13.33) on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.30. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

