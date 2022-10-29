Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Cut by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 9.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,255. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

